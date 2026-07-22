Centre changes law to align MCD zones with revised revenue districts

NEW DELHI: The Centre has amended the Fourteenth Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to formally align the names of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) zones with Delhi’s revised revenue district nomenclature, a move aimed at improving administrative coordination, transparency and public service delivery.

Through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Fourteenth Schedule has been revised to notify the updated details of all 250 MCD wards and their corresponding zones. CM Rekha Gupta said the amendment would strengthen coordination between revenue administration and the Municipal Corporation.

She said a uniform nomenclature for administrative areas would improve inter-departmental coordination, enable more effective implementation of government schemes and make it easier for citizens to access public services.

The move, she added, aligns with the PM’s vision of improving governance through technology, better coordination and citizen-centric administration. The Delhi government’s Revenue Department had, through a notification issued on December 25, 2025, created 39 sub-divisions and 13 administrative areas across the National Capital Territory. These were aligned with the 12 MCD zones, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment area.

Following the amendment, the 12 MCD zones are officially named Outer North, North, North-West, Central North, Old Delhi, Central, West, South-West, South-East, South, East and North-East.

Nominations filed for standing panel polls

Nominations for the posts of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the MCD Standing Committee were filed on Tuesday. Incumbent Chairperson Satya Sharma filed her nomination for Chairman, while Satyapal Singh filed for Deputy Chairman. Elections for both posts will be held on July 27.