CJP protest: Opposition launches helpline for injured, stuck students

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a helpline on Tuesday for students who were injured or stranded during the Monday protest or are in need of shelter, food, medical care or legal assistance.

Under its ongoing programme ‘Chhatro Ki Gunj’, the IYC said that students can seek assistance by calling the helpline numbers 8826970690, 9211452848 and 9827048238, or by reaching out on the social media platform X using the hashtag #SOSCKG.

National convener of the party Arvind Kejriwal announced the initiative on social media, promising legal assistance to families of detained students and medical aid to injured protesters. The helpline number is 8588833548. He said,

“You are all our children. Do not be afraid. We stand with you and we will fight this battle together.” He urged those requiring legal, medical or any kind of assistance to contact the helpline and said that AAP’s legal and medical teams would extend immediate support and ensure the best possible legal assistance for every affected student.

In an official statement, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the police action against protesting students “raises serious questions about democracy”.

“The lathi-charge and use of tear gas against students raising their voices against the paper leak raise serious questions about democracy. We stand with every student who is facing any difficulties or needs assistance in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to Sachin Sharma, DCP, seeking immediate release of the lists of FIRs and detained protesters following the CJP protest. He also visited the Parliament Street police station and reiterated the demands before Delhi Police.