Delhi: 3 killed in Lodhi Colony house blaze

NEW DELHI: A woman and her two daughters were killed after a fire broke out in a house in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area on Tuesday, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, information about the blaze was received following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire had broken out in a third-floor apartment, where three people were found dead. The blaze was brought under control at around 11.10 am, officials said.

Police said they received information about the incident at 10.26 am. Police and fire personnel immediately reached apartment B-80 in BK Dutt Colony, Jor Bagh, and brought the fire under control with the help of fire engines. A senior police officer said the deceased have been identified as Akansha Sharma (40) and her daughters, Aradhya (12) and Mihika (8).

Preliminary inquiry indicates that Akansha Sharma had been undergoing treatment for a mental health condition since 2020. “At the time of the incident, other family members, including her husband Mohit Sharma, an advocate, were present on the second floor. The district crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the scene. No signs of foul play have come to notice at this stage. However all angles are being probed,” the officer said.