Delhi court grants interim bail to Parliament security breach accused Sharma

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted 30-day interim bail to Sagar Sharma, an accused in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case, on humanitarian grounds to enable him to perform his father’s post-cremation rituals.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal granted the relief while directing Sharma not to speak to the media or make any social media posts regarding the case.

The accused submitted that his father had died of cancer on July 14 and, being the only male member of the family, he was required to perform the post-cremation rituals. In an order dated July 17, which was made available on Tuesday, the court clarified that the interim bail was granted solely on humanitarian grounds and not on the merits of the case. The prosecution did not oppose the plea during the hearing.

The court directed Sharma to furnish a bail bond and a surety bond of Rs 50,000 each. It also imposed several conditions, including appearing virtually before the court on hearing dates, reporting to the concerned police station three days a week, not seeking an extension of the interim bail, refraining from committing any similar offence, and neither tampering with evidence nor influencing witnesses.

On December 13, 2023, Sharma and co-accused Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, released smoke, and raised slogans.

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