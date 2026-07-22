Delhi: Govt to roll out smart property cards for eligible owners in Lal Dora areas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is conducting a survey of Lal Dora areas to prepare digital property records and will soon provide QR-enabled Smart PVC Property Cards to eligible property owners to resolve a decades-old issue.

The government said 48 villages have been brought under the SVAMITVA scheme through an agreement with the Survey of India. Surveys have been completed in 30 of these villages, and their final property cards have already been prepared.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that for years, the absence of systematic and authenticated property records in Lal Dora areas had caused numerous difficulties for residents.

She said the Delhi government is now using modern technology to establish a clear identity for every property, ensuring that records become more transparent, secure and well organised. Smart Property Cards will soon be issued to eligible beneficiaries, and a special event will be organised to distribute them.

According to the government, surveys covering 12,232 properties have been completed so far. Of these, 8,423 properties—nearly 69 per cent—are dispute-free, and the process of issuing Smart Property Cards for them has already begun. All surveyed properties in the South and North West districts are dispute-free, while work is underway in other districts to resolve disputes and complete the process.