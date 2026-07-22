Doctors ask President to intervene for Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: A day after the city witnessed the massive Parliament march of the CJP, the resident doctors’ associations of AIIMS Delhi, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital have written separately to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her to order an independent inquiry into the events at Jantar Mantar and the continued hospitalisation of Sonam Wangchuk.

Concerns were raised over reports that Wangchuk was not allowed to leave Safdarjung Hospital despite asking for leave against medical advice. They also said that the allegations, if accurate, raised questions about consent, patient autonomy and personal liberty.

According to doctors from Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk’s condition and the need for his continued hospitalisation remained matter of independent clinical judgement.

“Every individual admitted to a hospital is entitled to be treated as a patient with dignity, compassion, and in accordance with established medical ethics and the Constitution of India,” they said in their representation to the President.