FIR filed over alleged assault on RAF jawan during CJP protest

Police on Wednesday said an FIR has been registered after a video surfaced showing a Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawan allegedly being chased and assaulted by a group of protesters during the CJP's march.

The video, shared widely across social media platforms, purportedly showed the RAF jawan being surrounded, chased and thrashed by several protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's march towards Parliament on Monday to demand accountability from the government over alleged examination irregularities.

Police said the FIR had been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation launched to identify those involved in the assault.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had registered four FIRs over violence, vandalism and other incidents reported during the "Sansad Chalo" march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups on July 20.

The cases were registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, and invoke multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

(With inputs from PTI)