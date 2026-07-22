Four FIRs filed after CJP Parliament march turns violent; social media probe underway

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has lodged four FIRs over violence and vandalism that occurred during the Parliament march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on Monday. Several protesters and security personnel were injured in the clashes.

The cases have been filed at different police stations of the New Delhi district under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police said that the protesters formed an unlawful assembly, disrupted public order, blocked government officials from performing their duties, indulged in violence and damaged public property.

The police said that several social media groups are under investigation, as there is suspicion that criminal conspiracies were hatched through exchange of information by participants before the march started.

The CJP announced it would hold a protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters. After police said it had released all the 70 protesters detained on Monday, the CJP called off the stir.