Jantar Mantar fills again as CJP protest resumes after police crackdown

NEW DELHI: A day after teargas stung eyes and a police crackdown dispersed protestors, Jantar Mantar on Tuesday was reclaimed by the CJP demonstrators. The buzz was louder and fuller and showed no signs of exhaustion.

The site dismantled last evening was reclaimed by thousands with no signs of retreat. While the turnout was lower than the massive gathering on July 20, it was significantly larger than the crowds seen earlier. Placards were seen doing the talking—part meme, part provocation.

Gen Z’s mix of pop culture jabs and sharp political satire, turning dissent into a language of irony. One adapted a well-known dialogue from Rohit Shetty’s “Golmaal 3” that read, “Jaldi resignation doh, subah Panvel jana hai (Resign quickly, got to leave for Panvel tomorrow),” while another borrowed the movie title “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” to caption a caricatures.

Anonymous Zomato orders kept arriving at the site; langars ran since morning—chhole kulche and makhni daal-naan. Residents showed up with suitcases packed with juices, glucose biscuits and namkeen.

A 57-year-old Prabal Kumar, who had reached Jantar Mantar from Malviya Nagar with his full-size suitcase, said, “It took me a lot of time to get through the security. The officials checked the suitcase thoroughly and were amazed to find juice tetra packs inside. This is all that I could do for these youngsters.”