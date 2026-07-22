Support grows for CJP across states, regional leaders throng city venue

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of students in Udaipur held demonstrations at the Udaipur Nagar Nigam campus on Tuesday to support the nationwide student demonstrations. The protests centred on expressing solidarity with the CJP-led student agitation demanding accountability, educational reforms and examination transparency.

The students and local youth showcased their support for Sonam Wangchuk and protested the police brutalities on students in Delhi on Monday. The Udaipur demonstrations continued all through Tuesday and concluded peacefully with local police and administrative officials monitoring the protests at every step.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, hundreds of Congress workers gathered in the evening and staged a road blockade against the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leaders and several party workers sat on a dharna, raising slogans against the Centre. During the protest, Congress workers raised slogans and burnt an effigy of several BJP leaders.