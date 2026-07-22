Support grows for CJP across states, regional leaders throng city venue

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of students in Udaipur held demonstrations at the Udaipur Nagar Nigam campus on Tuesday to support the nationwide student demonstrations. The protests centred on expressing solidarity with the CJP-led student agitation demanding accountability, educational reforms and examination transparency.
The students and local youth showcased their support for Sonam Wangchuk and protested the police brutalities on students in Delhi on Monday. The Udaipur demonstrations continued all through Tuesday and concluded peacefully with local police and administrative officials monitoring the protests at every step.
Meanwhile, in Jaipur, hundreds of Congress workers gathered in the evening and staged a road blockade against the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Senior Congress leaders and several party workers sat on a dharna, raising slogans against the Centre. During the protest, Congress workers raised slogans and burnt an effigy of several BJP leaders.
Police subsequently detained the senior leaders along with hundreds of Congress workers and took them away in buses. The leaders detained included former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.
The protest has also spread to other parts of Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the protestors gathered in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur seeking the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Paradan.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray condemned the lathi charges against the students who are peacefully carrying out their protest in the city. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also set to reach to Delhi to express his and his party’s solidarity with the CJP.
Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule had also met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday extending their solidarity.
Punjab singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has extended his support to CJP and the students protesting against the alleged NEET irregularities, urging the government to engage with them through dialogue rather than dismiss their concerns. With this, he joins a growing list of public figures backing the students, including Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and Shabana Azmi, among others.