Wangchuk says he will end fast if Centre assures no action against protesting students

In the letter, Wangchuk said the ministers had assured him that the government would positively consider compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged examination paper leak, hold a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, and consider the resignation of the Education Minister.

"During our discussion, you assured me that the Government would positively consider adequate compensation for the families of students who committed suicide following the examination paper leak, a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Hon'ble Education Minister," the letter read.

Wangchuk said he was seeking a clear assurance that students who took part in the protests would not face legal action.

"Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system," the letter read.

Wangchuk said he would end his fast if such an assurance was given.

"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians."

He added that, in the absence of such an assurance, he would continue his fast indefinitely and expressed hope that there would be no further use of excessive police force against the protesters.