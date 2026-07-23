Amid calls for resignation, Pradhan keeps busy with usual ministry tasks

NEW DELHI: While the entire nation, particularly the national capital, was gripped by unprecedented Gen Z protests seeking his resignation over the NEET-UG leak controversy, it was business as usual for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan delivered a fairly long address at a conclave of education ministers from states and union territories on Wednesday. Despite the widespread protests, he did not mention the paper leak or the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the students in his nearly 30-minute speech.

This was Pradhan’s first public appearance ever since the protests intensified on Monday at Jantar Mantar and spread across the country and the world. He chaired the event that took place at the ICAR National Agricultural Science Complex in the capital.

The speech was telecast live on online platforms. Pradhan’s X handle had the speech beamed live and it was viewed by nearly 90,000 people within two hours. In his speech, the education minister spoke on topics he generally touches upon in any meeting – the need to educate children up upto Class V in one’s mother tongue, the National Education Policy and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the need for CBSE students to study three languages, two of them vernacular Indian languages.