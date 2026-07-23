Delhi Development Authority offers 25% discount on flats

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, a special housing scheme offering a flat 25 per cent discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela.

The scheme has been launched under the guidance of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with the objective of making home ownership more affordable and accessible for working professionals, while furthering DDA’s commitment to planned urban development and inclusive growth in the capital.

The Karmajeevi Yojana 2026 has been designed for serving and retired Government employees, as well as working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors. Through this initiative, DDA aims to facilitate home ownership for individuals who have contributed, and continue to contribute, to nation-building and India’s economic growth.

Under the scheme, more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats in 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK categories will be available at discounted prices. After the 25 per cent discount, the starting prices are `33.40 lakh for a 1 BHK, `75.55 lakh for a 2 BHK and `1.065 crore for a 3 BHK flat.

Registration under the scheme will begin on July 24, while booking of flats will open on August 15 through the First Come, First Serve (FCFS) mode on the DDA Awaas Portal.