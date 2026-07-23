Delhi Development Authority offers 25% discount on flats

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the DDA Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, a special housing scheme offering a flat 25 per cent discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela.
The scheme has been launched under the guidance of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with the objective of making home ownership more affordable and accessible for working professionals, while furthering DDA’s commitment to planned urban development and inclusive growth in the capital.
The Karmajeevi Yojana 2026 has been designed for serving and retired Government employees, as well as working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors. Through this initiative, DDA aims to facilitate home ownership for individuals who have contributed, and continue to contribute, to nation-building and India’s economic growth.
Under the scheme, more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats in 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK categories will be available at discounted prices. After the 25 per cent discount, the starting prices are `33.40 lakh for a 1 BHK, `75.55 lakh for a 2 BHK and `1.065 crore for a 3 BHK flat.
Registration under the scheme will begin on July 24, while booking of flats will open on August 15 through the First Come, First Serve (FCFS) mode on the DDA Awaas Portal.
The project is located at Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4 in Narela, which is emerging as one of Delhi’s fastest-growing urban corridors. According to the DDA, the area has strong road and public transport connectivity and is witnessing the development of major educational, institutional and sports infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for homebuyers and long-term investment.
The housing complex is situated about 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station, 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station, 2 km from the Narela Sports Complex, 5 km from the upcoming Education Hub and 9.2 km from the proposed Integrated Sports Stadium. It is also located 500 metres from Urban Extension Road-I, 1.1 km from GT Karnal Road and 6.15 km from Urban Extension Road-II. Surrounded by green landscapes and overlooking the Mamurpur Forest, the project offers a well-connected and peaceful living environment.
The DDA said the increasing demand for homes in Narela is reflected in its recent sales. During the first quarter of the current financial year, it sold 1,284 flats, generating more than `1,020 crore in revenue. Of these, 1,153 flats—nearly 90 per cent of total sales—were sold in Narela Sub-city.
The scheme offers several buyer-friendly features. All flats are freehold, there is
no restriction on existing property ownership, adjoining flats can be amalgamated subject to DDA norms, and the entire booking process will be conducted online through the DDA Awaas Portal.