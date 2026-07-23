Delhi government reduces processing time for 84 services: Here's what changes

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at making government services faster, simpler and more transparent, the Delhi government has reduced the processing time for 84 services available through the Single Window System.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said the initiative was undertaken as part of the Deregulation Exercise–Phase II under Priority Area-21. The Information Technology Department carried out a detailed study to assess the time taken to deliver services available on the Single Window System—from the submission of an application to its final disposal—and identify measures to reduce processing time.

Gupta said the government is committed to improving the ease of accessing public services for citizens and businesses by leveraging technology and streamlining administrative procedures.

According to the CM, the study covered 18 departments and included a detailed review of 95 key services available on the Single Window System. She said the digital platform enables citizens and businesses to apply online for a wide range of licences, permits, approvals and clearances through a single portal, eliminating the need to approach multiple departments separately.

Based on the findings of the study, the government introduced several process improvements to reduce delays in service delivery. As a result, the processing time for 84 services has been reduced significantly. In addition, some services are now being delivered instantly, further improving the efficiency of the system.

Gupta said the initiative is expected to improve the ease of doing business in Delhi by reducing procedural delays and making government services more transparent and efficient. “The objective is to simplify government procedures for citizens and businesses alike while ensuring faster delivery of public services through digital governance,” she said.

The Chief Minister added that the Information Technology Department will continue to work towards strengthening citizen-centric governance by adopting technology-driven solutions and improving work processes.