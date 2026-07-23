Delhi Jal Board to double STP capacity with over 50 projects

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board plans to set up more than 50 new and upgraded sewage treatment plants (STPs) by January 2028, according to sources.

The proposed expansion, comprising decentralised plants in Delhi’s outer areas, new facilities at major drain outfalls and catchment areas, and upgrades to existing plants, is expected to raise the sewage treatment capacity from the existing 814 million gallons per day (MGD) to 1,506 MGD.

Official details accessed by this newspaper show that the expansion plan comprises 29 decentralised STPs in the outer areas, 13 new STPs at drain outfalls and catchment areas under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and nine projects to upgrade existing STPs. The projects are targeted for completion between December 2027 and January 2028.

Delhi has 37 sewage treatment plants. Of these, 28 upgraded plants with a capacity of 735 MGD are operational, while nine are undergoing upgradation works which are scheduled for completion by January 2028. Among the nine upgradation projects, two have already been awarded, while tenders have been received for the remaining seven, the official records show.