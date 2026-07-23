Delhi Police register 10 FIRs over Jantar Mantar protest clashes, probe viral videos

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest on Monday that saw clashes between protesters and the police, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that one of the FIRs was registered at the Parliament Street police station against unidentified persons. The charges relate to assaulting public servants on duty, obstructing government work and other relevant offences.

On late Wednesday evening, the police claimed that a fresh stone-pelting incident was reported that injured an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

“At around 4.30 pm, Jai Prakash, ACP Punjabi Bagh, sustained a forehead injury at Jantar Mantar after being struck by a stone during alleged stone-pelting by protesters while he was performing law and order duties. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment,” the police said.

According to police, a scuffle occurred around 10pm on Tuesday at the Tolstoy Marg–Parliament Street intersection during a shift change of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. As a large group of protesters gathered at the junction raising slogans, some RAF personnel attempted to cross the road and were allegedly attacked by members of the crowd.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, purportedly shows two RAF personnel being assaulted. One of them falls to the ground and is allegedly kicked and punched by several people before a few individuals intervene and help move the injured personnel to safety. Police said they are examining viral videos, CCTV footage and other electronic evidence to identify those involved in the assault.