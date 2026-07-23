How Delhi band The Treble Makers of young children are using music to make a difference

Performing on stage is often about the thrill of the spotlight, the applause that follows, and the excitement of sharing something one loves with an audience. But for The Treble Makers—a band of six students aged between eight and 11—their sold-out debut performance at The Piano Man last week carried a deeper purpose.
Mentored by singer-songwriter and music director Sumer Bhatia, the young band comprises Shreehan Dhawan on drums; Nirvaan Nehru on piano and guitar; Saanvi Alung on guitar; Abeer Raj Kohli on tabla; and Sharika Nehru, Samaira Dhawan and Ayaansh K. Jain on vocals. Their concert, held in support of the Ripudaman Charitable Trust—it works with children affected by hearing loss across India—became an opportunity to understand the power of music not only as an art form, but also as a means of creating social impact.
Finding their rhythm
The children, who study at The Shri Ram School, have known each other since the first day of school, at the school gate, says Shreehan Dhawan and Ayaansh K. Jain. Others laugh and chime in with memories of classrooms shared since second grade, when Saanvi Alung joined them. Most of them also knew Bhatia through friends and the older students he had taught over the years.
“The greatest thing was that they had the zeal to learn and really wanted to play together as a group,” says Bhatia. The friendships they had formed outside music translated naturally into rehearsals, where a shared passion brought them closer.
Within just three months of rehearsals, the group evolved dramatically. “In my 12 years of teaching, I’ve never seen a group of kids suddenly transform within three months,” Bhatia says. He recalls that one of the members, Alung, had only recently switched to the electric guitar for the concert and had little experience with the instrument.
Surprisingly, nerves were not a major concern for the players. “We had been practising for so long that we remembered all our songs,” says Ayaansh K. Jain. Their passion, however, meant packed schedules. Between school, homework, and rehearsals that stretched from evening into the night, the students had little free time.
“We used to come back from school around 4.30 and then jam from five to seven,” says Nirvaan Nehru. “After that, we would finish our homework.” Yet none of them seemed to mind. “Whatever we’re passionate about, we have to make time for it,” adds Sharika Nehru.
Practice sessions were not always serious affairs. The group remembers one rehearsal in particular, when a speaker unexpectedly blurted out, “Let’s party,” before breaking into strange sounds midway through a song. “We all started laughing,” they recall.
Those rehearsals also revealed the personalities that make up the band. Their musical influences range from Deep Purple, Bill Withers, and System Of A Down to Olivia Rodrigo, The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran—a remarkably eclectic playlist for children their age.
Lessons beyond music
For Bhatia, the process of teaching extends far beyond scales and stage presence. He describes himself not as a music teacher but as a “music enabler”, someone who uses music to empower children and help them discover confidence in themselves. The goal, he explains, is not simply to produce accomplished musicians. “I’m here to try and make better human beings.”
Before the concert, the children met doctors and interacted with people who had undergone cochlear implant procedures. The experience gave them a first-hand understanding of hearing loss and the challenges that come with it. He believes that real-life experiences are crucial in helping young people understand social responsibility.
“We met someone who actually got a cochlear implant and spoke to them about what life was like,” says Saanvi Alung. “Music is about hearing, so we wanted to help.”
Playing for a cause
Large concerts and performances, he argues, offer an opportunity to remind audiences not to take hearing for granted. “For people who struggle to make sense of the world through sound, silence can be deeply isolating,” says Bhatia who has performed extensively in India and abroad. “Slowly the children themselves began thinking about people who may never get to enjoy the gift of music because of hearing impairment.”
It also sparked conversations around hearing health and early intervention, issues that Bhatia feels deserve greater public attention. “We are a generation that cannot do without our AirPods,” he says. “If children as young as six can understand the importance of protecting their hearing, then that awareness can make a real difference.”
The students, too, speak about the concert in terms that go beyond entertainment. “We were helping someone who needs it,” says Shreehan Dhawan. “And a lot of people can also enjoy what we were doing at the same time.”
The concert ultimately raised funds through the sale of more than 200 tickets, but its biggest impact may have been on the children themselves. “Music makes me happy,” says Samaira Dhawan. “But it’s also fun because we do it with other people,” adds Abeer Raj Kohli.
The young band may be planning another performance around Christmas, but for now, their first concert has already left a lasting impression. Children with different personalities and musical tastes can come together to create something meaningful. As Bhatia concludes, “If six or seven kids decide they want to make a difference, they can.”