How Delhi band The Treble Makers of young children are using music to make a difference

Finding their rhythm

The children, who study at The Shri Ram School, have known each other since the first day of school, at the school gate, says Shreehan Dhawan and Ayaansh K. Jain. Others laugh and chime in with memories of classrooms shared since second grade, when Saanvi Alung joined them. Most of them also knew Bhatia through friends and the older students he had taught over the years.

“The greatest thing was that they had the zeal to learn and really wanted to play together as a group,” says Bhatia. The friendships they had formed outside music translated naturally into rehearsals, where a shared passion brought them closer.

Within just three months of rehearsals, the group evolved dramatically. “In my 12 years of teaching, I’ve never seen a group of kids suddenly transform within three months,” Bhatia says. He recalls that one of the members, Alung, had only recently switched to the electric guitar for the concert and had little experience with the instrument.