Jantar Mantar overflows as protest swells despite police crackdown; CJP chooses four slogans

NEW DELHI: As protests and negotiations continued on Wednesday, Jantar Mantar was overflowing with supporters. By 1pm, there was no way in for anybody to enter the protest site. What was meant to be contained had spilled over onto roads, as voices that refused to shrink.

Two days after the lathi charge all that changed was the number of people hitting the streets. Jantar Mantar was packed; all approach roads were choked again, and voices grew louder. The bruises were fresh, and so were the banners; the strength kept multiplying every hour, and the protest appeared larger.

Despite repeated police announcements asking the crowd to remain within the barricaded areas, they took over every corner of the adjoining roads from Sansad Marg to the Outer Circle of Connaught Place.

The protesters continued to paint messages criticising the government and appreciating the opposition leaders. Some walls at the site read, “Thank you, Rahul Gandhi, for today...” A couple in their 60s joined the movement with a big placard in their hand thanking the CJP and the Gen-Z youth for “bringing this revolution in the country”.

A raised platform at Jantar Mantar turned into a viewing deck as supporters climbed up for a better vantage point. Some leaned over the edge, others stood steady beside a large loudspeaker, scanning the swelling crowd below. Masks, sweat, and stillness on their faces watched and waited. Below them the walls read “Vande Mataram” and “Gen-Z Revolution” sprayed in bold.

A couple of supporters even climbed onto a sprawling tree, holding the Indian tricolour high above the crowd. With 16 Metro stations shut, many protesters walked long distances or took longer routes to reach the venue.