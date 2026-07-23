Jantar Mantar overflows as protest swells despite police crackdown; CJP chooses four slogans

NEW DELHI: As protests and negotiations continued on Wednesday, Jantar Mantar was overflowing with supporters. By 1pm, there was no way in for anybody to enter the protest site. What was meant to be contained had spilled over onto roads, as voices that refused to shrink.
Two days after the lathi charge all that changed was the number of people hitting the streets. Jantar Mantar was packed; all approach roads were choked again, and voices grew louder. The bruises were fresh, and so were the banners; the strength kept multiplying every hour, and the protest appeared larger.
Despite repeated police announcements asking the crowd to remain within the barricaded areas, they took over every corner of the adjoining roads from Sansad Marg to the Outer Circle of Connaught Place.
The protesters continued to paint messages criticising the government and appreciating the opposition leaders. Some walls at the site read, “Thank you, Rahul Gandhi, for today...” A couple in their 60s joined the movement with a big placard in their hand thanking the CJP and the Gen-Z youth for “bringing this revolution in the country”.
A raised platform at Jantar Mantar turned into a viewing deck as supporters climbed up for a better vantage point. Some leaned over the edge, others stood steady beside a large loudspeaker, scanning the swelling crowd below. Masks, sweat, and stillness on their faces watched and waited. Below them the walls read “Vande Mataram” and “Gen-Z Revolution” sprayed in bold.
A couple of supporters even climbed onto a sprawling tree, holding the Indian tricolour high above the crowd. With 16 Metro stations shut, many protesters walked long distances or took longer routes to reach the venue.
Trees, ledges and every available vantage point were occupied by supporters waving flags, while walls, placards and graffiti continued to shape the protest’s language. The loudest words echoing across the site were “Azaadi” and “Inquilab”, rising from every direction as fresh supporters kept pouring in through the day.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had to urge supporters to stick to the official four slogans, which were “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, “Inquilab Zindabad”, “Jai Bheem” and “Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa do”. Ranka urged the crowd to avoid any negative slogans that can be used to malign their movement. Despite the crackdown, demonstrators said that they will not leave the place.
However, a brief chaos occurred at around 5 pm with a section of the crowd throwing empty bottles into the air, prompting many people to run. Delhi Police repeatedly appealed over loudspeakers for the crowd to remain calm and refrain from such actions.
Amid all the chaos at the venue, there wasn’t any shortage of food, water or juices. Despite the CJP’s announcement urging supporters to not send food, there were endless food deliveries throughout the day along with students and other supporters bringing whatever they could to comfort the protesters.