The Many Hungers of Jantar Mantar

I had carried a box of homemade parathas with me, wrapped carefully in foil before leaving home, not because I imagined they would make any real difference, but because it felt instinctive to cook before showing up. I offered parathas to a student sitting cross-legged on a tarp. He accepted two of them with a smile, and then immediately called over two friends, and divided them equally between the three of them. As I reached back into the box to offer him another, he stopped me. "Please give those to someone else," he said. "Others haven't eaten either." I have found myself returning to that moment repeatedly over the past few days, because it revealed something I had not expected.

We often imagine protests as places defined almost exclusively by anger, and there was certainly anger here, as there should have been. But what lingered far more powerfully was the instinct to care.

Having spent the better part of the past few days at the site, I watched that instinct organise itself into an entire ecosystem of care. Meals arrived at all hours of the day and night. People who could not physically join the protest sent supplies through delivery applications, while volunteers collected every parcel and distributed it. It struck me that, in that moment, mobile phones had become instruments not of distraction but of solidarity, allowing people to participate in the only way they could.