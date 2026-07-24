17 Delhi Metro stations remain shut for third day amid security concerns over protest

Seventeen Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for the third consecutive day on Friday due to security concerns amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the 17 stations, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan, would remain closed from 7.30 am until further instructions.
The DMRC said the closures were implemented as a precautionary measure due to security concerns. Interchange facilities would continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.
The 17 stations were also closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
The continued shutdown has caused inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) approached the apex court, stating that the closure of several metro stations had made it difficult for lawyers and litigants to reach the court.
(With inputs from PTI)