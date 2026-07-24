17 Delhi Metro stations remain shut for third day amid security concerns over protest

The DMRC said the closures were implemented as a precautionary measure due to security concerns. Interchange facilities would continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations.

The 17 stations were also closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The continued shutdown has caused inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) approached the apex court, stating that the closure of several metro stations had made it difficult for lawyers and litigants to reach the court.

(With inputs from PTI)