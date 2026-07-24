Delhi CM launches waste collection project, flags off smart vehicle fleet in capital

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the door-to-door waste collection and secondary transportation project in the West Delhi and flagged off a fleet of technologically advanced waste collection vehicles. She also interacted with Municipal Corporation of Delhi sanitation workers, appreciated their contribution to keeping the city clean, and shared a meal with them.

The project will cover around 4.5 lakh families across 25 wards in West Delhi. It has been rolled out in six wards in the first phase, while the remaining 19 wards will be brought under the system by August 31. A fleet of 917 vehicles, including e-rickshaws, mini tippers, compactors, hook loaders, dumpers and bin washers, has been deployed to ensure timely and efficient waste collection.

The entire system will be digitally monitored through a GPS-enabled war room, a central control room, the ESBM app, CCTV surveillance and a dedicated helpline. Traditional dhalaos will be replaced with modern Fixed Compaction Transfer Stations, while mechanised cleaning of bins and transfer stations will make waste management more scientific and environment-friendly.