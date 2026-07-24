Delhi doctors’ body condemns police action, says right to protest must be protected

NEW DELHI: As protests continue at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Thursday expressed solidarity with students seeking accountability in the education system. The association condemned the police brutality against peaceful demonstrators and requested the government to initiate immediate dialogue with student representatives.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, the DMA, which represents more than 20,000 allopathic doctors across Delhi, said that education and healthcare are the twin pillars of the country’s progress. It emphasised that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) must remain transparent, fair, merit-based and free from any compromise.

The DMA said that a robust and credible medical education system is essential for strengthening the country’s healthcare services and maintaining public confidence in entrance examinations.

Further, calling the right to peaceful protest a cornerstone of democracy, they said that use of violence against peaceful protesters, especially women, undermines the country’s commitment to women’s empowerment and warned that the use of force only escalates tensions instead of facilitating a constructive resolution.

The doctors’ association urged authorities to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of students. It said open communication, mutual respect and sincere engagement are necessary to resolve differences and arrive at a fair, peaceful and lasting solution.

Injured ACP shifted to AIIMS

The ACP at Connaught Place, who was allegedly injured in a stone-pelting incident on Wednesday night, was initially admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital before being shifted to AIIMS at his request. Doctors reported multiple bruises, head swelling, ear bleeding and vomiting. Several other police personnel were also injured over the past two days. Inspector Nand Kishore Singh, Special Police Unit for Women and Children was also allegedly assaulted and lynched while on duty by 150–200 masked protesters carrying sticks and iron rods.