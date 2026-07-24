Delhi HC says public troubled by stray dogs, seeks government report on compliance by August 3

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday registered a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the removal of stray dogs from public places in line with the Supreme Court’s directions.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta sought responses from the Centre, the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on measures taken for the birth control, sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs. It also sought details of dog pounds and shelters in the capital.

The court directed the authorities to file a comprehensive report by August 3, the next date of hearing, on the steps taken to comply with the apex court’s directions. The bench stressed the need to strike a balance between the interests of “dog lovers and dog haters”, observing that stray dog attacks were causing hardship to the public.

“There are too many stray dogs... Everybody is working. Sorry to say, but I find many dogs, even in the High Court premises, wearing collars. Are they trained dogs? Does the HC own them?... Public is really troubled. The common man is really troubled. Every day there are dog bites... monkey menace is even more serious,” the bench observed.

On May 19, the SC directed all states and Union Territories to strengthen infrastructure for managing stray dogs and other animals.

Also in court

Fresh samples in NEET probe

A Delhi court has allowed the CBI to collect fresh specimen handwriting and signatures of an accused in the NEET paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta permitted the agency to obtain additional samples of accused Manisha Sanjay Havaldar in jail from July 27 to 29, saying they were required for a fair probe.