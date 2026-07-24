Delhi High Court to hear PIL against internet shutdown near Jantar Mantar protest site

The Delhi High Court will on Friday hear a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been staging a protest over alleged examination irregularities.
The petition was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia by the petitioner’s counsel.
“This is a PIL against internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar,” the lawyer told the court, requesting that the matter be taken up at 2.30 pm. The bench agreed to hear the plea.
The CJP has been protesting in central Delhi since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations linked to the NEET paper leak.
(With inputs from PTI)