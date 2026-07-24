Delhi L-G launches school safety toolkit, calls for future-ready campuses at national education summit

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu called for a comprehensive and future-ready approach to school safety and resilience while addressing the National Summit on Safe Schools Leadership 2026 at PHD House on Thursday. Sandhu, who had earlier spearheaded the declaration of July as “Child Safety Month”, said education is about creating an environment where young minds can learn, grow and realise their potential, something that is impossible without a fundamental sense of security.

The L-G said the concept of school safety has evolved significantly over the years. While physical infrastructure, fire preparedness and emergency response remain critical, he said safety today also includes cyber security, mental well-being, transportation safety and the ability to respond effectively to unforeseen situations.

He said that as India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, educational institutions will play a central role in shaping future citizens. Schools, therefore, must become centres not only of academic excellence but also of responsibility and preparedness. He added that Delhi, as the national capital, carries a special responsibility to lead by example in creating safe, inclusive and resilient learning environments.

One of the key outcomes of the summit was the launch of the National Model School Safety Toolkit by the L-G. He said the toolkit would help educational institutions move beyond a reactive approach and adopt a culture of preventive preparedness, with safety embedded in their daily functioning, planning and governance. He noted that the launch assumes added significance as Delhi observes Child Safety Month this July with several initiatives dedicated to safeguarding children across the national capital.