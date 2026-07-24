Delhi Police probe conspiracy behind CJP protest violence, to examine digital trail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating a possible conspiracy angle behind the violence that broke out on July 20 between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters and security personnel after the organisation called for a march to Parliament over the alleged paper leak issue.

According to sources, the cyber cell and special cell of the Delhi Police are carrying out an extensive digital dump analysis by examining data collected from mobile towers located in and around Sansad Marg, Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place, where the violence occurred.

The investigators are analysing mobile numbers, call detail records (CDRs), and location data of devices that were active in these areas during the incident.

The police have blocked 480 social media accounts which were allegedly spreading fake news in connection with the ongoing protest.



The police claimed that these accounts were also active during Operation Sindoor. “We have noticed attempts to spread misinformation on social media.

So far, 480 Pakistan-based social media handles have been identified that are exploiting the current situation to circulate false information and rumours. Efforts are underway to have these handles blocked. Their sole objective is to incite people and distract students,” the police said.

The police urged the public not to be misled by fake posts, edited videos or content shared by anonymous social media accounts and advised people to verify information before sharing it. Reiterating that peaceful protest is a democratic right, the police appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours or provocative content.

Investigators are also analysing videos that purportedly show masked individuals allegedly involved in stone-pelting and other acts of violence.