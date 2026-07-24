DU set to roll out sports scholarship on August 13 to mark Jaitley’s prez election

NEW DELHI: Marking the anniversary of his election as Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president on August 13, the University of Delhi is set to inaugurate a new sports scholarship in memory of former Union minister Arun Jaitley on the same date this year.

The proposal, which carries an annual outlay of Rs 50,000 plus accrued interest from a Rs 10 lakh endowment, will be taken up for approval at the university’s academic meeting scheduled for July 24.

Titled the “Late Shri Arun Jaitley Scholarship”, the scheme has been proposed by the university’s Scholarship Cell to support undergraduate students excelling in sports at the national and international levels. If approved, the scholarship will run for 20 years, with the endowment generating funds for annual awards.

As per the draft guidelines, three scholarships will be awarded every year, with the total amount equally divided among the selected students. The proposal also mandates that at least one of the three recipients must be a woman to promote gender inclusivity in competitive sports.