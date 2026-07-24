DU set to roll out sports scholarship on August 13 to mark Jaitley’s prez election

NEW DELHI: Marking the anniversary of his election as Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president on August 13, the University of Delhi is set to inaugurate a new sports scholarship in memory of former Union minister Arun Jaitley on the same date this year.
The proposal, which carries an annual outlay of Rs 50,000 plus accrued interest from a Rs 10 lakh endowment, will be taken up for approval at the university’s academic meeting scheduled for July 24.
Titled the “Late Shri Arun Jaitley Scholarship”, the scheme has been proposed by the university’s Scholarship Cell to support undergraduate students excelling in sports at the national and international levels. If approved, the scholarship will run for 20 years, with the endowment generating funds for annual awards.
As per the draft guidelines, three scholarships will be awarded every year, with the total amount equally divided among the selected students. The proposal also mandates that at least one of the three recipients must be a woman to promote gender inclusivity in competitive sports.
The selection will be made by a committee comprising the Director of South Campus (Chairperson), a nominee of the Vice-Chancellor, the Director of the Delhi University Sports Council, a representative of Jaitley’s family, and finance and administrative officials.
The proposal notes that August 13 has been chosen as it marks Jaitley’s election as DUSU president in 1974 and recommends that the award ceremony be held on the same date every year. University officials said the initiative aims to recognise sporting excellence while honouring Jaitley’s legacy and long-standing association with the university.
The final decision is expected at Friday’s meeting. The notification issued on July 10, regarding the restructuring under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 will also be taken up at the meeting. The notification states that students in Semesters VII and VIII will study only three courses each semester. The restructuring has drawn criticism from sections of the DU faculty.