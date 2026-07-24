NDMC asks Connaught Place shops to shut early as demonstrations swell in capital

NEW DELHI: As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest continues with the crowd overflowing in the streets on Connaught Place, all the shops and establishments in the area, including offices and restaurants, were directed to close their operations by 6.30 pm on Thursday.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), in a statement, urged all establishment owners to cooperate and ensure compliance with the directions to “avoid any unpleasant situation and loss of property or injury”. The association said that the advisory was issued solely as a “precautionary measure” after the association received directions from the NDMC.

“The number of people joining the protest is much higher today. We have around 1,400 shops and over 1,000 big and small offices in the area, and the advisory intends to minimise any potential risk to people and businesses,” they said. No property damage has been reported so far in the area even on July 20, they added.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has expressed concern over the impact of the protest and Metro disruptions on business in the capital. In a letter to PM Modi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal urged the Centre to regulate large demonstrations in central Delhi and create an alternative venue. The trade body said, demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and central Delhi have severely affected business activity and public movement, leading to a sharp dip in commercial transactions over the past three days.