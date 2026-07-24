Opposition using student stir to stay relevant after poll defeats, says Delhi BJP chief

NEW DELHI: Harsh Malhotra, president of the Delhi BJP unit, on Thursday claimed that the political connection of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been exposed, accusing Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal of instigating the students.

At a press conference, Malhotra claimed that the government had settled the NEET paper leak issue with a re-test that led to satisfactory results. “No one is discussing the matter anymore, yet the CJP protest began on July 20 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament,” he said.

Malhotra said that what is happening today is an attempt by opposition parties, facing successive defeat in various state elections, to save their political future. In the process, they are defaming the student movement, spreading violence from behind the scenes, crossing political boundaries.

He said that Gandhi, Kejriwal and other opposition parties must answer for what they achieved by breaching the security of the Prime Minister’s residence and Parliament or why they are running away from a discussion on the NEET examination in Parliament.

Malhotra and Education Minister Ashish Sood also released a list of competitive examination paper leaks that occurred during the Congress government and the recent pharmacy examination paper leak under AAP government in Punjab. “The government is addressing every area that needs improvement to build a transparent and credible examination system,” Sood said.