Security increased at CJP protest after fresh clashes at Jantar Mantar leave police injured

NEW DELHI: Tensions flared at the protest site on Thursday evening as some demonstrators allegedly threw water bottles towards the security personnel deployed near Jantar Mantar. Police repeatedly appealed to protesters to remain calm and continue the demonstration peacefully.

Amid the commotion, some protesters confronted a group of individuals whom they accused of deliberately creating disturbances. The confrontation escalated into a scuffle, after which the accused individuals were allegedly assaulted and chased away by some members of the crowd in an apparent attempt to restore order.

Security remained tight throughout the day, with heavy deployment of police personnel along with paramilitary forces equipped with riot gear. Barricades were placed at all key entry and exit points leading to the protest site and along Sansad Marg to regulate movement and maintain law and order.

A police vehicle was stationed at the Sansad Marg–Jai Singh Road intersection, with an officer making repeated announcements urging protesters to maintain peace. Later, a volunteer from among the protesters also appealed to the crowd not to create any nuisance or take the law into their own hands.