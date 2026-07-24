Security increased at CJP protest after fresh clashes at Jantar Mantar leave police injured

NEW DELHI: Tensions flared at the protest site on Thursday evening as some demonstrators allegedly threw water bottles towards the security personnel deployed near Jantar Mantar. Police repeatedly appealed to protesters to remain calm and continue the demonstration peacefully.
Amid the commotion, some protesters confronted a group of individuals whom they accused of deliberately creating disturbances. The confrontation escalated into a scuffle, after which the accused individuals were allegedly assaulted and chased away by some members of the crowd in an apparent attempt to restore order.
Security remained tight throughout the day, with heavy deployment of police personnel along with paramilitary forces equipped with riot gear. Barricades were placed at all key entry and exit points leading to the protest site and along Sansad Marg to regulate movement and maintain law and order.
A police vehicle was stationed at the Sansad Marg–Jai Singh Road intersection, with an officer making repeated announcements urging protesters to maintain peace. Later, a volunteer from among the protesters also appealed to the crowd not to create any nuisance or take the law into their own hands.
As part of the security arrangements, police deployed drones and facial recognition systems to maintain surveillance across the area. Officials said technology was being used to maintain law and order. Internet services in the area were also suspended. However, police said that there was no plan to crack down on the protest. “There is no plan to crack down tonight as is being conveyed,” the police said.
During the clash, several security personnel were injured. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order Zone 1) Devesh Chandra Srivastva visited RML Hospital to see the police personnel who have sustained serious injuries.
Another case has been registered in connection with the violence that erupted on Parliament Street on Wednesday. At least five police personnel, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police, were injured during the clashes. With this, the total number of FIRs filed in connection with the protest violence has risen to 11.
Meanwhile, police clarified that a routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act (NSA) has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests.
Lawyers read the preamble at Supreme court’s lawn
Expressing solidarity with the protesting students at Jantar Mantar, a group of Supreme Court advocates assembled on the court’s lawn on Thursday to read the Preamble together as part of the “Save Democracy, Save Constitution” campaign. The recitation was led by senior advocates Indira Jaising and S Muralidhar. Vikas Singh, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, also participated in the event. They condemned the police brutality against peaceful youth protestors at Jantar Mantar on Monday.
HC to hear plea on ‘role of external elements’ in stir
The High Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking an NIA probe if any external elements were involved behind the CJP protest, alleging that they have “made entire Delhi hostage”. Sinha, ex-vice president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that the participation of activists, political leaders and the alleged involvement of foreign-funded organisations has raised questions about the “true nature, purpose, and objectives of the protest”.
Wangchuk’s Wife
As Sonam Wangchuk continued his indefinite hunger strike from a hospital in Gurugram on Thursday, his wife Gitanjali Angmo criticised the Congress’ July 21 protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. She alleged that it did not reflect genuine support for the students’ stir. Asserting that the July 21 protest lacked sincerity, she accused political parties of attempting to capitalise on the students’ agitation. She said, “Those who are insincere will be thrown out by the youth.”
Fast-track court
The Delhi High Court on Thursday notified a designated fast-track court to deal with criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations. The special court, held by judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga, will function from the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex. It has been formed to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected offences, from immediate effect, said the high court in a notification.