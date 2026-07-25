Delhi liquor shops to close by 8 pm over weekend amid NEET protest tensions

Liquor shops across Delhi will remain open only until 8 pm over the weekend, two hours earlier than the usual closing time, amid ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar, sources said.

The decision follows an unannounced early closure of liquor outlets on Thursday, which left several customers surprised after they were turned away.

“Liquor shops will now close by 8 pm until the weekend ends. The decision was taken based on police inputs regarding the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar,” a senior Delhi government official said.