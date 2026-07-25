Growing Together

When a girl is born in Piplantri, Rajasthan, the villagers celebrate by planting trees. But Piplantri isn't a utopia. For filmmaker Suraj Kumar, the place and what he found there became the foundation of a documentary that has recently won the 72nd National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values. It is set to be showcased at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Ireland in Dublin in mid-September.

Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism documents how a small village in Rajasthan transformed personal grief into a global model for environmental conservation and gender equality. The film revolves around Padma Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal, a social activist of Piplantri, who started the initiative — residents now plant 111 trees for every girl child born — after the death of his 16-year-old daughter Kiran in 2006.

Instead of allowing tragedy to define his life, he transformed it into a broader cause and a source of hope for thousands of families. "The biggest creative challenge was balancing grief and hope," Kumar says.

For Kumar, the story was never just about trees or climate change—it was about hope, community and the power of ordinary people to create extraordinary change. The film shows community women taking newborn girls in small handmade baskets in a procession to the patch of land where the plantation would be done, in a celebration of hope.

Dr Garima Singh, the producer of the film and Suraj's partner, believes that the story deserves to reach people across India and beyond. "As the film progressed, Piplantri became much more than just another film for me — it became a cause that was close to my heart," she says.