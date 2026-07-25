Protest keeps momentum despite Wangchuk decision

NEW DELHI: Despite Sonam Wangchuk’s ending his hunger strike, the protest at Jantar Mantar showed no signs of losing momentum on Friday, with protesters pouring in from the city and other states.

The placards rose higher and the slogans grew louder, while volunteers distributed snacks and water bottles to those participating in the demonstration. Many said that their primary demand remains the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asserting that the agitation will continue until their core demands are met.

Several participants said that they faced many challenges while travelling to Delhi to join the protest. Carrying a big placard with caricatures of the Prime Minister and the Education Minister, Ananya and Aanchal said that it was their third day at the protest site. “We want not just Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, but also Prime Minister Modi,” said Ananya, who had travelled from Nangloi to participate in the protest.

Similar voices echoed across Jantar Mantar as protesters raised slogans, sang songs and held up posters.

Abdul from Begusarai said it’s his eighth day at the protest. Speaking about his family’s reaction, he said they were initially reluctant to let him participate but eventually agreed after he explained why the movement mattered to him.

“The protest has gained momentum in the past few days, and even though the authorities have imposed so many restrictions, including closure of Metro services, it is not stopping anyone – more people are joining the protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said.