Protest keeps momentum despite Wangchuk decision

NEW DELHI: Despite Sonam Wangchuk’s ending his hunger strike, the protest at Jantar Mantar showed no signs of losing momentum on Friday, with protesters pouring in from the city and other states.
The placards rose higher and the slogans grew louder, while volunteers distributed snacks and water bottles to those participating in the demonstration. Many said that their primary demand remains the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asserting that the agitation will continue until their core demands are met.
Several participants said that they faced many challenges while travelling to Delhi to join the protest. Carrying a big placard with caricatures of the Prime Minister and the Education Minister, Ananya and Aanchal said that it was their third day at the protest site. “We want not just Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, but also Prime Minister Modi,” said Ananya, who had travelled from Nangloi to participate in the protest.
Similar voices echoed across Jantar Mantar as protesters raised slogans, sang songs and held up posters.
Abdul from Begusarai said it’s his eighth day at the protest. Speaking about his family’s reaction, he said they were initially reluctant to let him participate but eventually agreed after he explained why the movement mattered to him.
“The protest has gained momentum in the past few days, and even though the authorities have imposed so many restrictions, including closure of Metro services, it is not stopping anyone – more people are joining the protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said.
The protesters continue to remain firm and unfettered from the cause of the movement. Piyush, a 17-year-old from Bawana, said, “It’s good that Wangchuk sir broke his fast; we need someone like him to stay alive for longer. It would be ideally the best if Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and someone like Sonam Wangchuk becomes our education minister.”
Amid hundreds of Gen Z protesters camping at the site, people in their 50s, 60s and even 70s were seen sitting alongside students, raising slogans, attending meetings and lending support to the demand for reforms in public examinations.
Dev Nath Maurya, a 64-year-old farmer from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, said he travelled for nearly 12 hours with a group of around 30 people to reach the capital for the protest. Om Prasad, 58, who travelled from Madhya Pradesh, said the movement reminded him of some of the major public agitations. For many of the younger protesters, the presence of older generations has given the agitation a different character.
As the protest stretches into its second month, what started as a student-led agitation is increasingly turning into an intergenerational movement, with young aspirants and older citizens standing shoulder to shoulder over what they describe as a fight for the future of education in the country.
Enquiry, surveillance and a word of advice
Inquiry into RAF’s alleged use of force: The Central Reserve Police Force has initiated an inquiry into allegations against the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel using disproportionate force and firing pellet guns during the ongoing protest, officials said on Friday. The CRPF has asked the inspector general of the RAF, to verify the sequence of violent events during the protest.
Camera eye on clash suspects: The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the violence at the CJP protest. Sources said facial recognition system cameras installed around the protest site helped identify nearly 250 people with alleged criminal backgrounds, of whom around 100 are suspected to have triggered violence. Police have so far detained around 400 people in the south and southeast districts who were on their way to join the protest. They are being questioned, and further probe is underway. They rejected all surveillance claims.
Word of caution for JNU: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday advised students, faculty and staff to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, urging them to prioritise personal safety. The university also cautioned students and staff to exercise esponsibility while using social media, warning that violations could invite legal consequences under the university’s code of conduct.