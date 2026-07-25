Rumours, viral videos and chaos: Police fact-check fake narratives

NEW DELHI: A newspaper clipping claiming that the CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has died rapidly spread across social media, triggering confusion among supporters until Delhi Police debunked it as fake news. The viral post was one of several pieces of misinformation debunked by the police in the last few days.

The police said that a deliberate attempt was being made to mislead the public by spreading rumours and warned strict legal action against those who create, circulate, or promote fake videos, photographs, and social media posts.

Another viral video circulating on social media claimed that a Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) had resigned from service to join the ongoing protest. Police fact-checked the clip and said that the official records have found no SI matching the details claimed in the video. “The video is false, misleading, and appears to be a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation,” police said.

Another viral social media post claimed that a woman police officer injured during the protest at Jantar Mantar had lost her unborn child. Police categorically rejected the allegation, calling it baseless.

“The viral photographs were taken after the officer sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation. The individual is neither married nor pregnant and is currently under medical supervision,” the police said.