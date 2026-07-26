MCD to revamp ‘zero waste’ push after compliance failure

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to overhaul its community waste management programme. This comes after a third-party assessment found that 150 among the 680 colonies that were earlier declared as “zero waste colonies” had become non-compliant due to inadequate monitoring.

The MCD has proposed replacing the existing Sahbhagita Scheme with a revised Zero Waste Colony Initiative. The proposal said that the existing Sahbhagita Scheme, launched in 2022, was introduced to encourage community participation in solid waste management.

To qualify for it, colonies had to ensure 100% waste segregation. Only 680 colonies were brought under the scheme. Now, the civic body hopes that the revamped scheme will give better results.