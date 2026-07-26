Metro services resume, crowds swamp stations

NEW DELHI: Massive crowds gathered at metro stations around Jantar Mantar on Saturday evening after the Delhi Metro resumed services at 18 stations that had remained shut for the past three to four days due to the Cockroach Janta Party protest.

The services resumed hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation. Soon after, the CJP announced the withdrawal of its nationwide agitation, claiming the government had accepted all its demands.

As protesters and commuters returned, long queues were witnessed outside several metro stations, including New Delhi Railway Station, where passengers had faced major inconvenience over the past three days.

The closure of 18 metro stations, including New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Mandi House, had disrupted travel across the capital, particularly for railway passengers. Many were forced to take autos or e-rickshaws from Chawri Bazaar, the nearest operational station, paying higher fares.

“We had to pay Rs 50 per person for a two-to-three-km e-rickshaw ride instead of the usual Rs 10,” said commuter Jiten. Nisha, said she opted for a bus instead of an auto as it was more affordable.

With metro services restored and the protest withdrawn, commuters expressed hope that normal public transport operations across the national capital would resume from Sunday.