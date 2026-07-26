Minor clashes break out after Pradhan’s decision

NEW DELHI: Fresh clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel near Jantar Mantar on Saturday, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd after tensions escalated. A Special Commissioner of Police was among the officers injured after a section of protesters allegedly hurled stones at security personnel at Jantar Mantar, police said.

The injured officers were rushed to hospital, and their condition is stated to be stable. Following the stone-pelting, security forces fired tear gas shells and carried out a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Police personnel quickly brought the situation under control and restored order.

Delhi Police personnel and the Central Reserve Police Force were deployed in riot gear at the protest site. When clashes erupted and protesters allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, injuring a Special Commissioner of Police, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Sub-Inspector and two women constables, security personnel responded swiftly to contain the violence and restore order.

Police fired around 10 tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Regular announcements were made through the public address system, urging protesters to remain calm and continue demonstration peacefully. Police also appealed to the protesters not to indulge in any form of violence. Volunteers of the CJP also repeatedly urged the protesters to maintain peace.

After Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, the protesters began dispersing from the area.