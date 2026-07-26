Traders hope for revival in Connaught Place after CJP ends agitation

NEW DELHI: Traders in Connaught Place expressed hope that business would return to normal from Sunday after the Cockroach Janta Party called off its protest on Saturday, ending weeks of disruption in the commercial hub. They said the protest had affected footfall, with shops, restaurants and other establishments witnessing a sharp decline in customers.

According to traders, business dropped to nearly 25 per cent of its usual levels during the protest due to traffic restrictions, heavy security deployment and reduced visitor movement in the area. Suspension of internet services also caused payment-related issues, discouraging customers from visiting the market.

With the protest ending, traders are optimistic that commercial activity will gradually return to normal. They said the traders’ association had not asked shopkeepers or restaurant owners to shut their establishments by 6.30 pm on Saturday, leaving the decision to individual businesses.

Earlier, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) had advised shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place to close by 6.30 pm on Thursday, citing the prevailing situation in and around the area.