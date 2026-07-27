AAP calls for 'National Town Hall Against E20' in Delhi

"We are inviting people to join in large numbers this platform where we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles, all are invited," he said.

"Next week, I will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house with the online petition. But that would be after this meeting," Kejriwal said.

The AAP had earlier launched an online petition to make the E20 fuel optional, which has been signed by almost 2 lakh people, the former chief minister said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking an appointment to discuss concerns about the E20 fuel and sought lowering of prices for the ethanol-blended petrol.

To virtually participate in the meeting, people can send a message to 8588833212, and they will receive an online link to join, he said.

(With Inputs from PTI)