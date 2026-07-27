Delhi appoints BJP leader Lata Gupta as DCW chairperson, ending over two-year vacancy at panel

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Lata Gupta has been appointed chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which had been lying vacant for more than two years, the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sidhi, Sanrakshika Sharma Jha, and Renu Bhalla have been appointed members of the commission, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

The DCW chairperson’s post fell vacant after Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024 after the then ruling AAP decided to send her to the Rajya Sabha. Nirmal Jain has been appointed Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, while Kuldeep Singh and Mohammad Haroon have been nominated as its members.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the country has given a new direction to good governance, women’s empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. Carrying forward the same vision, the Delhi government is ensuring that women and minority communities receive effective protection of their rights, dignified opportunities and timely justice.