Delhi begins Jantar Mantar clean-up after protest ends, 60 tonnes of waste to be cleared by NDMC

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sunday continued a clean-up operation in and around the Jantar Mantar, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party called off its protest, with officials saying nearly 60 metric tonnes of waste is expected to be cleared from the site and its adjoining roads.

Sanitation workers, heavy vehicles and mechanised cleaning equipment were deployed through the night to restore the area after protesters dispersed on Saturday, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister over the NEET paper leak row.

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, along with other senior officials, reached Jantar Mantar immediately after the conclusion of the protest and remained at the site throughout the night, supervising the cleanliness, waste removal, repair and restoration works. Officials concerned were directed to complete all works soon.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Health & Sanitation, Civil Engineering and Horticulture Departments. From last night until today, more than 500 officers and employees participated in the drive, undertaking cleaning, washing, repair and restoration of roads, footpaths, walls, green belts, etc.

Slogans cleared

Over 50 workers were deployed for the operation. They carried out road & footpath cleaning using four jetting machines & removed slogans from walls.