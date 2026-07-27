How Gen Z volunteers sustained Delhi's 36-day NEET protest

The Gen Z left the city in awe and shock with a mass movement at Jantar Mantar. However unorganised it may look from the outside, it checked all boxes in smooth functioning as machinery held together by allyship and solidarity. For many years to come, the historical landmark in Delhi’s heart will tell tales of how a generation battling excessive screen times, brain drain and tech disruptions-driven unemployability mobilised the masses to uphold the ethos of democracy.

The volunteers at the site who ran parallel to the core team of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) didn’t fill any forms. They were there simply to fill a gap in management on the ground. Many didn’t even meet the party founders. These foot soldiers behind the movement worked in informal shifts, spontaneously without any instructions.

American sociologist Randall Collins, in his widely cited essay “Simmelian Numbers”, stresses the group size of 7-10 people being the borderline between informality and formality. A group of this size usually carries a single conversation wherein everyone pays attention, whereas a group beyond 10 breaks into micro-interactions carrying their own conversations.

None of those rules explain a sit-in protest which sustained itself for over 40 days with a mere strength of 150 formally associated members of the nascent CJP. Muffled speeches travelling around by loudspeakers may only cover enough distance, while social media does the rest. Determination did not falter, and victory was certain in the minds of those who supported the cause. The result: a minister resigned, and some amount of faith in the system was restored.