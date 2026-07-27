Protest ground zero turns silent

NEW DELHI: The chants fell silent and calm descended on Jantar Mantar on Sunday, a day after the 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper leak ended with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke recovered from typhoid at home, environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk recuperated in a hospital.

The sprawling protest site in the heart of the national capital, which had echoed with slogans, speeches and activity for more than a month, wore a deserted look. The makeshift tents had disappeared, while volunteers and supporters had dispersed, leaving behind little trace of the agitation.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the protest, shared a photograph of Dipke receiving intravenous fluids and a video message in which he said he had finally slept peacefully after more than a month of relentless campaigning and uncertainty.

“It feels really good. Today, finally, I could go to sleep and wake up in the bedroom without thinking about what to do next or what will happen till evening. There is no panic,” Dipke said.

The protest, which began on June 20, intensified following police action against demonstrators on July 20 and later drew support from several student organisations and activists, including Wangchuk, who undertook a hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.