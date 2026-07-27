Safety audit finds lapses in 774 Delhi schools, private institutions account for biggest share

NEW DELHI: A city-wide inspection drive launched under the Child Protection Month initiative has found safety-related deficiencies in 774 schools across Delhi, with private schools accounting for the highest number of cases, officials said on Sunday.

According to a statement from Lok Nivas, 1,677 schools were inspected between July 13 and 24 using a Student Safety Checklist prepared in line with guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Of the schools inspected 790 were government-run, 812 private and 75 government-aided. Safety deficiencies were detected in 270 government schools, 463 private schools and 41 government-aided institutions.

The inspection drive was launched following directions from L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a review meeting on July 6. Schools with deficiencies have been placed under corrective follow-up and asked to implement remedial measures, after which compliance will be verified.

The drive will continue until all 5,633 schools are inspected, with the aim of institutionalising child safety measures and strengthening accountability.