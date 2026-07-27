When backpacks emerged as GEN Z agitation symbol

Nearly a decade and a half after the Anna Hazare movement transformed India’s political discourse, another wave of public protest has captured national attention. The parallels are obvious, yet beyond the surface similarities lies a profound difference. This new movement was less choreographed, less structured and for precisely that reason, more powerful.

The students’ movement compelled the government to bring a new law to fast-track exam paper leak cases, reform examination agencies, ensure accountability through the minister’s resignation and transfer senior bureaucrats. The government has also promised further measures to address students’ concerns.

The anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011 was more of a well organised political event. The organisers understood the power of symbolism. They distributed the now-iconic white acrylic caps emblazoned with the words “Main Bhi Anna” (I am Anna), instantly transforming thousands of ordinary citizens into participants of a shared national campaign.The cap conveyed solidarity, purpose and discipline.

This time, however, there was no matching caps, no identical T-shirts, no printed banners handed out by organisers and no visible attempt to create a standardised appearance. At first glance, this may suggest a lack of planning but since this movement was considerably less organised than Anna Hazare’s, its more organic.

The Anna movement, despite its scale, was never truly tested by sustained confrontation with the state. Political engagement intervened before such a moment arrived. Then Union Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, himself from Maharashtra like Anna Hazare, played a crucial mediatory role. Negotiations succeeded in ending the fast before the situation escalated.