Delhi Development Authority: Ridge restoration drive gets push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority is undertaking large-scale ecological restoration of the Delhi Ridge through a scientifically designed, grid-based, multi-tier plantation model using indigenous tree and shrub species.
The programme is being implemented in accordance with the approved Working Plan for the Delhi Ridge and forms part of the 70 Lakh Plantation Mission under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. The DDA has been entrusted with planting 23 lakh indigenous saplings across the city.
The initiative marks a shift from conventional plantation drives to landscape-scale ecological restoration aimed at rebuilding self-sustaining native forest ecosystems and strengthening Delhi’s biodiversity, environmental resilience and natural infrastructure.
The DDA has taken up ecological restoration across nearly 120 hectares of the South Central Ridge, Central Ridge, Kamla Nehru Ridge and Nanakpura Ridge. The programme involves removing around 16,240 invasive trees and shrubs and planting nearly 1 lakh indigenous trees and 81,700 native shrubs. The objective is not merely to increase green cover but to restore the original structure, composition and ecological functions of Ridge forests.
As part of the ongoing plantation season, which began in the first week of July and will continue until mid-September 2026, the DDA has already planted 8,29,313 saplings across Delhi, including 35,570 trees and 7,93,743 shrubs. In the Ridge areas alone, it has planted 27,062 saplings, comprising 12,506 trees and 14,556 shrubs.
The indigenous species being planted include Bargad, Peepal, Neem, Sheesham, Arjun, Jamun, Dhak (Palash), Dhau and Khejri, along with native shrubs such as Harshringar, Karonda, Phalsa, Nirgundi and Curry Leaf. Naturally occurring native vegetation has been retained and protected.
To transform plantation into a people’s movement, the DDA has partnered with Resident Welfare Associations, educational institutions, religious organisations, corporate bodies and volunteer groups to encourage public participation in greening the national capital.
A key feature of the programme is its scientifically designed grid-based plantation system, under which each grid comprises five native trees and four native shrubs planted at carefully determined intervals to ensure optimum canopy development, healthy root growth, adequate sunlight penetration and efficient use of resources. Ficus clusters have also been incorporated at regular intervals to improve long-term ecological stability.
The restoration follows a multi-tier model that recreates the layered structure of natural forests. As the plantation matures, it is expected to restore habitats for birds, butterflies and other wildlife, improve soil fertility, reduce erosion, enhance groundwater recharge and strengthen the ecological resilience of the Ridge.
GREEN PLAN
Ecological restoration is being undertaken across nearly 120 hectares of the South Central, Central, Kamla Nehru and Nanakpura Ridge using scientifically planned, grid-based plantation techniques with indigenous species
The programme is part of the 70 Lakh Plantation Mission under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, with DDA entrusted to plant 23 lakh indigenous saplings across Delhi
Since the first week of July, DDA has planted 8,29,313 saplings across Delhi, including 35,570 trees, 7,93,743 shrubs and 27,062 saplings within Ridge areas
Species including Bargad, Peepal, Neem, Sheesham, Arjun, Jamun, Dhak, Dhau, Khejri, Harshringar, Karonda, Phalsa, Nirgundi and Curry Leaf are being planted while retaining existing vegetation