Delhi Development Authority: Ridge restoration drive gets push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority is undertaking large-scale ecological restoration of the Delhi Ridge through a scientifically designed, grid-based, multi-tier plantation model using indigenous tree and shrub species.

The programme is being implemented in accordance with the approved Working Plan for the Delhi Ridge and forms part of the 70 Lakh Plantation Mission under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. The DDA has been entrusted with planting 23 lakh indigenous saplings across the city.

The initiative marks a shift from conventional plantation drives to landscape-scale ecological restoration aimed at rebuilding self-sustaining native forest ecosystems and strengthening Delhi’s biodiversity, environmental resilience and natural infrastructure.

The DDA has taken up ecological restoration across nearly 120 hectares of the South Central Ridge, Central Ridge, Kamla Nehru Ridge and Nanakpura Ridge. The programme involves removing around 16,240 invasive trees and shrubs and planting nearly 1 lakh indigenous trees and 81,700 native shrubs. The objective is not merely to increase green cover but to restore the original structure, composition and ecological functions of Ridge forests.

As part of the ongoing plantation season, which began in the first week of July and will continue until mid-September 2026, the DDA has already planted 8,29,313 saplings across Delhi, including 35,570 trees and 7,93,743 shrubs. In the Ridge areas alone, it has planted 27,062 saplings, comprising 12,506 trees and 14,556 shrubs.