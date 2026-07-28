Delhi Lieutenant Governor checks monsoon readiness of MCD

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday chaired a review meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), covering key civic priorities across the Capital. The meeting reviewed the status of solid waste management and garbage disposal, status of measures undertaken for prevention of waterlogging and cleaning of drains, and steps against vector-borne diseases.

Regarding remediation of legacy waste at dumpsites, Sandhu appreciated the progress in clearing accumulated waste, but reiterated his earlier direction that fresh waste be scientifically processed concurrently. He emphasises that gains made through remediation efforts would be undermined if incoming waste were allowed to accumulate, and directed officials to introduce robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure that daily processing takes place.

The LG also expressed concerns about 50% of the waste not being segregated at source and about 50% of the waste generated daily was being disposed of at the dump sites. Citing the success achieved by the Indore Municipal Corporation, he asked officials to explore implementing the IMC model as a pilot project in one MCD zone.

The meeting also reviewed measures undertaken for prevention of vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue and malaria, in view of the monsoon season. Sandhu also reviewed issues related to traffic congestion arising out of toll gates and toll tax collection points and the status of implementation of the PM-UDAY Scheme.