DU welcomes freshers as 2026-27 academic session begins today

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to kick off its 2026-27 academic session from Tuesday, with colleges preparing to welcome a new batch of undergraduate students through orientation and induction programmes, even as the university continues its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission process.

While the university calendar marks July 28 as the official commencement of the academic session, most colleges have lined up orientation sessions. The programmes are expected to familiarise students with academic structures, campus facilities, student societies and support services. Social media accounts of colleges read, “Welcome freshers, the wait is over!”

The beginning of the new academic session comes amid the ongoing undergraduate admissions under CSAS. The university’s second round of seat allocations, announced on July 25, saw 24,814 candidates receive fresh allotments across colleges and programmes. In addition, 30,682 candidates were upgraded to higher-preference colleges or courses, while 15,265 candidates retained their earlier allotments after opting for the freeze option.

According to the university, 88,584 candidates are currently active in the second round of the admission process. Candidates allotted seats in Round II were required to accept their allocations by 11.59 pm on July 26, following which colleges began verifying their documents.