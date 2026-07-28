DU welcomes freshers as 2026-27 academic session begins today

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to kick off its 2026-27 academic session from Tuesday, with colleges preparing to welcome a new batch of undergraduate students through orientation and induction programmes, even as the university continues its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission process.
While the university calendar marks July 28 as the official commencement of the academic session, most colleges have lined up orientation sessions. The programmes are expected to familiarise students with academic structures, campus facilities, student societies and support services. Social media accounts of colleges read, “Welcome freshers, the wait is over!”
The beginning of the new academic session comes amid the ongoing undergraduate admissions under CSAS. The university’s second round of seat allocations, announced on July 25, saw 24,814 candidates receive fresh allotments across colleges and programmes. In addition, 30,682 candidates were upgraded to higher-preference colleges or courses, while 15,265 candidates retained their earlier allotments after opting for the freeze option.
According to the university, 88,584 candidates are currently active in the second round of the admission process. Candidates allotted seats in Round II were required to accept their allocations by 11.59 pm on July 26, following which colleges began verifying their documents.
The final step in the admission process payment of the admission fee after successful document verification must be completed by 11.59 pm on July 28.
Earlier, during the first phase of admissions, 63,756 candidates confirmed their seats. Overall, the Delhi University had offered admissions to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 undergraduate seats across 221 programmes in 67 colleges, with admissions based on CUET-UG scores and programme preferences submitted through the CSAS portal.
Minimum scores published
The university has also published the minimum allocation scores for the second round. Students can check allotment status by logging into the CSAS admission portal. Officials said that further rounds will be conducted if required.