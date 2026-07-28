Kejriwal hits out at BJP over 'use of AK-47' on student protesters in Bihar

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised the BJP over allegations that an AK-47 rifle was used during a student protest in Bihar’s Siwan district, asking whether students should be treated like terrorists.

A video purportedly showing a police constable carrying an AK-47 during a protest on July 25 against alleged examination irregularities in Siwan went viral on social media. The constable was suspended on Monday.

In a post on X, Kejriwal questioned the use of force during the protest and said, “What has gotten into the BJP? An AK-47 was used to fire at the students of Bihar. Are these students terrorists?”