Kejriwal hits out at BJP over 'use of AK-47' on student protesters in Bihar

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised the BJP over allegations that an AK-47 rifle was used during a student protest in Bihar’s Siwan district, asking whether students should be treated like terrorists.
A video purportedly showing a police constable carrying an AK-47 during a protest on July 25 against alleged examination irregularities in Siwan went viral on social media. The constable was suspended on Monday.
In a post on X, Kejriwal questioned the use of force during the protest and said, “What has gotten into the BJP? An AK-47 was used to fire at the students of Bihar. Are these students terrorists?”
The former Delhi chief minister also recalled the slogan raised during the movement led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar, urging the authorities not to “mess with the students”.
Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha said the constable, who was posted with the District Intelligence Unit, was suspended after the video surfaced online, and departmental proceedings had been initiated against him.
(With inputs from PTI)