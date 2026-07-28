Rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD issues orange alert

Parts of Delhi received rainfall on Tuesday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert warning of more rain across several parts of the city over the next few hours.

The city’s base weather station at Safdarjung recorded 32.4 mm of rainfall until 8.30 am. Other stations reported 37.6 mm at the Ridge, 36.7 mm at Lodhi Road, 4 mm at Ayanagar and 0.8 mm at Palam, according to the IMD.

The weather department forecast cloudy skies, moderate rain and gusty winds in many areas under the orange alert.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees below normal.

The capital’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 77 at 9 am, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI level between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, while readings above 100 indicate deteriorating air quality.

(With inputs from PTI